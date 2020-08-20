Pinterest launches Black-owned fashion and beauty shop

In addition to celebrating National Black Business Month, the company said there was an increased interest in Pinners searching for "Black-owned business" as well as "support small business" from June 22 to July 19 compared to the same time period in 2019.
In addition to celebrating National Black Business Month, the company said there was an increased interest in Pinners searching for "Black-owned business" as well as "support small business" from June 22 to July 19 compared to the same time period in 2019.
The curated collection features over 20 Black-owned fashion and beauty brands and more than 600 products all in one spot to make it easier for Pinners to discover and shop from mission-driven brands.