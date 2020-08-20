Advertisement

Pinterest launches Black-owned fashion and beauty shop

Posted/updated on: August 20, 2020 at 1:41 pm

TARIK KIZILKAYA/iStockBy JACQUELINE LAUREAN YATES, ABC News



(NEW YORK) -- Following the deaths of Breonna Taylor, George Floyd and many others at the hands of police, there's been more of a national effort to support people of color.



One way people are standing in solidarity is by supporting Black-owned brands, and that's a part of the reason Pinterest has launched a Black-owned fashion and beauty shop.



In addition to celebrating National Black Business Month, the company said there was an increased interest in Pinners searching for "Black-owned business" as well as "support small business" from June 22 to July 19 compared to the same time period in 2019.



The curated collection features over 20 Black-owned fashion and beauty brands and more than 600 products all in one spot to make it easier for Pinners to discover and shop from mission-driven brands.



A few standout labels featured include Beauty Bakerie, The Folklore and Lemlem.



Each product featured has a shoppable product pin that links buyers directly to the respective store's virtual checkout -- allowing funds made to go directly to each retailer.



Pinterest previously has offered collections surrounding small brands for holiday shopping and in April to help promote Earth Day.



Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

