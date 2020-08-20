Patient high for coronavirus 3 weeks ago at TMF

TYLER — CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Francis’, Chris Glenney says the footprint of the coronavirus pandemic has been significant. “We have seen a tremendous impact of COVID-19… we had a high-water mark of 78 patients, in our hospital, about three weeks ago. We also had about 200 patients in our hospitals across North East Texas.” The President and CEO continued, “We’ve seen about a 10 to 15% reduction in ‘hospital-in’ patients, which is a welcome relief for our many physicians and just tremendous staff as we prepare for the fall.” Glenney went on to talk about the fiscal impact that pandemic has had.

“When we really stopped for about 6 to 8 weeks doing elective procedures, the impact at Trinity Mother Frances was $38 million dollars.” Glenney went on to say how legislation has helped, “The CARES Act funding helped close that gap. I think it will help keep us strong into the future. Our associates, and employees and physicians are an amazing resource for us. You talk about proud healthcare heroes and we live with them each and every day.”