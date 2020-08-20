Teen pedestrian killed in Van Zandt County

EDOM – D.P.S. Troopers responded to a call on CR 4807 in Van Zandt County at 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon. The crash took place approximately a half a mile northeast of the city of Edom. Preliminary reports indicate Eddie Reed Wood, 63, of Ben Wheeler rounded a curve to the left and struck a pedestrian that was walking on the roadway. The pedestrian was identified as Bailie Renee Phillips, 18, of Ben Wheeler. Phillips was transported to CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Francis – Tyler where she later died. The crash remains under investigation.