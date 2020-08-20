Habitat for Humanity of Smith County receives $250,000 grant to assist Veterans

TYLER — The Texas Veterans Commission Fund for Veterans’ Assistance has awarded a grant to Habitat for Humanity of Smith County. The grant, announced Thursday, will be used to provide home repairs for 30 veterans and surviving spouses. Renovations will assist veterans in making their homes accessible, healthy, and safe. Critical home repairs including new roofs, plumbing, foundation cracks, unstable floors, energy efficient doors and windows, hot water tanks, HVAC and more. Any veteran or surviving spouse in need who lives in Anderson, Cherokee, Henderson, Rusk, Smith, Van Zandt, or Wood county is eligible to apply. More information is available by clicking the link, https://smithcountyhabitat.org/veterans/, or call 903-595-6630.