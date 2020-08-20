Wanna see a (socially-distanced) movie? AMC reopening 100 theaters today

NicolasMcComber/iStock(NEW YORK) — For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic prompted them to close their doors more than five months ago, movie theater chain AMC is reopening 100 cinemas today — and charging a mere 15 cents a ticket.

If you want to take advantage of the super-low ticket price, you’ll have to hit your local AMC today. It’s a one-day only deal, in celebration of the cinema chain’s 100th anniversary, reflecting ticket prices in 1920, when AMC “began operations with a single movie screen in Kansas City, Missouri,” according to the chain’s announcement.

As for what’s playing, it’s mostly guaranteed crowd-pleasers like Back to the Future and The Goonies, plus more recent hits like Marvel’s Black Panther and Sonic the Hedgehog. After today, AMC will screen other retro favorites including Ghostbusters, Grease, Star Wars: Episode V — The Empire Strikes Back and a special 10th anniversary Inception screening, all for $5 a ticket, plus special concessions prices.

An additional 300 AMC theaters will reopen over the next few weeks, ahead of the premieres of The New Mutants on August 28 and Tenet on September 3.

“We are thrilled to once again open our doors to American moviegoers who are looking for an opportunity to get out of their houses and apartments and escape into the magic of the movies,” said AMC President and CEO Adam Aron in a statement.

You can check AMC’s website to see what theaters in your area may be open, as well as when and what’s playing. You’ll also find a list of COVID-19 precautions AMC theaters have put into place.

