New details following allegations of child sexual assault against Longview doctor

LONGVIEW — The arrest affidavits for a former Longview physician accused of sexually abusing children who were his patients provide details on the alleged abuse. According to our news partner KETK, Matt E. Hipke, 58, was arrested and booked into the Gregg County Jail Friday on two charges of continuous sexual abuse of a child under the age of 14. He was assessed bonds totaling $1 million, and released the same day. Hipke was a certified in internal medicine by the Texas Medical Board and specialized in adolescent medicine. He had practiced as the sole physician at the Adolescent Care Team in Longview. According to the affidavit filed by the Longview Police Department, two boys had been receiving counseling from Hipke at his office in Longview. Hipke’s alleged abuse of the boys began in January 2019 and lasted until June 2020. The investigation began when a guardian of the boys contacted Longview police in June after noticing changes in the boy’s behavior. The Texas Medical Board has temporarily suspended Hipke’s license, pending an investigation.