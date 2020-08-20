Today is Thursday August 20, 2020

Program Schedules  Listen Live!
Advertisement

American Airlines will drop flights to 15 cities in October

Posted/updated on: August 20, 2020 at 8:57 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

FORT WORTH (AP) – American Airlines is dropping flights to 15 U.S. cities in October, when a federal requirement to serve those communities expires. American said Thursday that it will consider other changes unless the federal government provides more money to the embattled airline industry. The decision appears designed to put pressure on Congress and the Trump administration to approve another $25 billion in relief for passenger airlines, which have seen traffic plummet during the coronavirus pandemic. American has already received $5.8 billion and has applied for an additional federal loan of $4.9 billion.

Advertisement

American Airlines will drop flights to 15 cities in October

Posted/updated on: August 20, 2020 at 8:57 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

FORT WORTH (AP) – American Airlines is dropping flights to 15 U.S. cities in October, when a federal requirement to serve those communities expires. American said Thursday that it will consider other changes unless the federal government provides more money to the embattled airline industry. The decision appears designed to put pressure on Congress and the Trump administration to approve another $25 billion in relief for passenger airlines, which have seen traffic plummet during the coronavirus pandemic. American has already received $5.8 billion and has applied for an additional federal loan of $4.9 billion.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement