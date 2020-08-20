Firefighters contain large blaze at Dallas-area factory

GRAND PRAIRIE (AP) – A massive daylong fire at a Dallas-area plastics factory that sent a dense column of toxic black smoke over North Texas has been contained. The Poly-America plant in Grand Prairie makes trash bags and other plastic products. Fire officials say a power line fell in a storage area, igniting plastic sheeting about midnight Tuesday. There were no injuries or evacuations reported, but state and local officials had warned the public to avoid the area because of the toxic smoke. City officials say the fire was contained late Wednesday afternoon and was expected to be extinguished Wednesday night.