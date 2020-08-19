Confederate statue will stay

MARSHALL — The Harrison County Commissioners Court took no action to remove the Confederate statue from the courthouse grounds on Monday. According to our news partner KETK, at a Wednesday morning meeting, Zephaniah Timmins, the lone Black commissioner, put forward a motion to remove it from the courthouse. None of the other commissioners moved to second it, which allowed it to die. When no one else joined him, Timmins revoked his motion. Many residents were present to speak on its future, with the majority in favor of keeping the the statue where it was.

On Monday, Gregg County chose not to take action to remove a statue dedicated to John Gregg, a senior officer in the Confederate army, and who the county is named after. Precinct 4 Commissioner Shannon Brown, the lone Black commissioner on the court, moved for a vote, but no one seconded the motion, effectively killing the proposal. Last month, after Tyler ISD voted to change the name of Robert E. High School to Tyler Legacy. John Tyler High School was simply renamed to Tyler High.