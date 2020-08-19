William Jackson Harper jokes his Emmy nomination is “bittersweet” since he’s now “unemployed”

Andrew Eccles/NBC(NEW YORK) — William Jackson Harper isn’t relishing in fact that he’s now an Emmy-nominated actor.

Harper tells ABC Audio that his Best Supporting Actor nod for his role as Chidi in The Good Place has been somewhat “bittersweet” considering he’s now officially unemployed after filming the final season.

“Totally bittersweet, but it’s also like… nominations aren’t the point,” he says. “It’s really…trying to do something that people are affected by. And I take a lot of pride in that.”

“[But] unemployment is tough,” he jokes. “It’s not fun…I really miss being with my cast. We would normally be shooting around this time of year. And it’s really weird to have this chunk of time [and] not have this sort of cocoon of people…to…push away the rest of the world for a while.”

While Harper misses the normalcy of being around his peers and going to work everyday, the actor has thought about winning the Emmy. Unfortunately, Harper says, he’s up against some tough competition including Sterling K. Brown and Mahershala Ali. But, if they were to duke it out, Harper says he’d at least have a decent chance.

“Like in a competition of feats of physical strength… I’m pretty sure Sterling would would win. Between him and Mahershala,” he says. “As far as like fighting it out, I’m pretty sure I end up somewhere in the middle of the pack at best.”

All jokes aside, Harper says he’s just grateful to even be considered.

“For me this is already a W,” he says. “This is a huge gift…I can’t believe that I’m on a list with all of these actors that I respect so immensely…So to even be grouped with these dudes is beyond.”

The Emmys will air September 20 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

By Candice Williams

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.