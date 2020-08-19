Padre Island National Seashore to reopen after Hanna repairs

CORPUS CHRISTI (AP) – Officials say Padre Island National Seashore will reopen to the public as repairs continue to damage from Hurricane Hanna. A statement from rangers says most parts of the national park will reopen at 6 a.m. Thursday. The public will have access to the North and South beaches, the Bird Island Basin day-use area and boat ramp, as well as Malaquite beach. Developed campgrounds at Malaquite and Bird Island Basin are still closed, but primitive camping will be allowed on North and South beaches. Overnight parking will resume at the Bird Island Basin boat ramp, but its dock is closed.