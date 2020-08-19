‘The Batman’ to resume production next month; ‘Supernatural’ final episodes underway now

‘The Batman’ star Robert Pattinson; Kimberly White/Getty Images(NEW YORK) — After being shut down since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, shooting on The Batman is now scheduled to resume next month in the U.K.

Deadline reports set construction began last month, with filming scheduled to resume in September at Warner Bros. UK in the city of Leavesdon, about an hour northeast of London.

The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson in the title role, at last word was still on track for an October, 2021 release after being bumped from its initial June, 2021 debut date. Directed by Matt Reeves, The Batman also stars Andy Serkis as Alfred, Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon, Paul Dano as the Riddler, and Colin Farrell as the Penguin.

While Reeves has already provided a peek of Pattinson in costume, and of the Batmobile, fans are promised the first look at footage from The Batman during the online DC Fandome event this Saturday, August 22.

On the other side of the world, production on the final two episodes of the CW’s long-running Supernatual series is back up and running.

Like The Batman and seemingly every other film and TV project, production on Supernatural was suspended in in mid-March due to the pandemic. Now Deadline reports shooting on the series resumed Wednesday in Vancouver, BC.

Rather than leave fans hanging over the fate of the Winchester brothers with only two episodes left, the CW withheld the show’s final seven episodes, including the two that had yet to be shot, opting to release them all beginning this October 8 to give the show’s 15th and final season a proper airing.

By Christopher Watson

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.