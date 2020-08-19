Boil Water Notice Rescinded

PALESTINE — A boil water notice for Palestine resident on Fitzhugh Street between Drexel and Gardner Streets has been rescinded. City leaders said Wednesday, that they have taken the necessary corrective actions to restore service and have provided TCEQ with testing results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling. If you have questions, contact Felipe Garcia at 903-731-8483. If a customer wishes to reach TCEQ, they may call 512-239-4691.