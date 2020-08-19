The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award awarded to Beaumont

TYLER — The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award announced its sixth high school scholarship winner on Wednesday. A $5,000 scholarship has been awarded to Jacob Beaumont, class salutatorian from Whitehouse High School. Jacob will begin his fall semester at Texas A&M majoring in Civil Engineering. The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose High School Scholarship was established by SPORTyler, Inc. in 2014. This scholarship is awarded to graduating seniors from Smith County high schools that participated in varsity athletic programs. The intent of The Earl Campbell Scholarship is to encourage student athletes to succeed on and off the field.

In high school, Beaumont was active on the UIL math, science, calculator, and number sense teams, participating in many UIL events. He was also a member of Key Club, and National Honor Society. He was a four-year member of the Whitehouse tennis team and was a member of the marching band and concert band. Jacob also spent time as a volunteer for his church youth group. He was selected as the Rotary Club Whitehouse Male Student of the Year. Recipients should exemplify the enduring characteristics that define Earl Campbell, the scholarship’s namesake: integrity, teamwork, sportsmanship, persistence, and community involvement.