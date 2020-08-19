New ‘Bill & Ted Face the Music’ clip introduces Rufus’ daughter — with a sweet nod to George Carlin

Patti Perret/Orion Pictures(NEW YORK) — A brand-new peek at a scene from Bill & Ted Face the Music introduces us to our knuckle-headed heroes’ new guide, and also includes a sweet nod to the late George Carlin.

In 1989’s Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure, Carlin played Rufus, Bill and Ted’s guide and mentor as they traveled through history to gather historical figures for their history class final project presentation. The comedy legend reprised the role in the 1991 sequel, Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey.

Carlin, of course, died in 2008. Which brings us to the new Bill & Ted Face the Music clip, which introduces Kristen Schaal in the former Rufus role, arriving in a time-traveling pod to greet Bill and Ted.

“Do we know you?” Ted asks.

“I’m Kelly,” answers Schaal’s character.

“Wait — you’re Rufus’ daughter!” Bill exclaims.

“I am,” Kelly replies. “And I’ve been wanting to meet you my whole life!”

The name Kelly is no accident. It’s an intentional tribute to Carlin, whose only child is his daughter, Kelly Carlin.

Bill & Ted Face the Music, starring Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter, will be in theaters and available on demand August 28.

