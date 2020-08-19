ETFB hosts Senator John Cornyn for first hand view of CARES dollars at work

TYLER — Senator John Cornyn spent Wednesday morning in Tyler. The U.S. Senator volunteered at the East Texas Food Bank, toured the facility, and announced that various entities in the ‘Rose City’have been allocated over $77,000,000 in federal coronavirus relief resources from Congress. Cornyn observed first hand how Washington’s role has helped locally, “You know when we voted on the CARES Act in late March, we didn’t know exactly how this was going to play out. We did not how long this pandemic would play out. We didn’t know whether the way we allocated the money was the right way to do it. But, it really is encouraging to me to see here that the folks at the local level have stepped up. Frankly, it’s gratifying to see how much the money that we have appropriated has helped.”

Cornyn went on to say, “We’re not out of the woods yet, but if we do our part, wash our hands, wear a mask when we can’t social distance, social distance, and stay home when you are sick, we can live with this virus. It’s particularly encouraging to me to hear the Superintendent of TISD say that 70% of students are back in person continuing their education.”