Why Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez nominated Bernie Sanders at the DNC

Posted/updated on: August 19, 2020 at 5:35 am

ABC NewsBy MEREDITH DELISO, ABC News



(MILWAUKEE) -- Following her 1-minute speech Tuesday night at the Democratic National Convention, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez took to social media to elaborate on her role in helping nominate Sen. Bernie Sanders for president.



The Vermont senator and former Vice President Joe Biden were the only two candidates nominated on the ballot. In her tweet, the congresswoman explained that the DNC organizers asked her to second the nomination for Sanders for purposes of the roll call -- a move that appeared to confuse some viewers expecting her to support Biden, the presumptive nominee, in her speech.



"If you were confused, no worries!," Ocasio-Cortez tweeted. "Convention rules require roll call & nominations for every candidate that passes the delegate threshold."

Ocasio-Cortez, along with former president of the United Auto Workers Bob King, gave the nominating speeches for Sanders, while Sen. Chris Coons and Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester did them on behalf of Biden. The speeches were followed by the roll call, during which delegations from 57 states and territories cast their votes for each candidate based on the results of the presidential primaries.



Sanders ended the roll call with 1,151 delegates to Biden's nomination-clinching 3,558. Biden will formally accept the nomination for the Democratic ticket on Thursday night.



As the DNC wrapped, Ocasio-Cortez voiced her support for Biden on Twitter.



"I deeply look forward to fighting for our future together and reclaiming our democracy in November," she tweeted, before going on to thank the DNC for having her deliver Sanders' roll call nomination speech.



The progressive lawmaker also took to Instagram Live to further call on her followers to support Biden this November.

"The moment Joe Biden is elected, we continue our fight for guaranteed healthcare. We continue our fight for living wages," she said.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

