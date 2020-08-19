Texas reports more than 200 new virus deaths

AUSTIN (AP) – Texas is reporting more than 200 additional coronavirus deaths as the total number of infections surpasses 550,000 statewide. The latest figures Tuesday come after Texas this week reached 10,000 virus deaths, joining New York, New Jersey and California as the only states to reach that grim milestone. Nearly four in five of those deaths have come since the beginning of June. August has routinely seen hundreds of deaths added daily in the aftermath of a massive summer outbreak in Texas.