Jonathan Majors says there’s a connection between his HBO series ‘Lovecraft Country’ and Netflix’s ‘Da 5 Bloods’

Photograph by Elizabeth Morris/HBO(NEW YORK) — Jonathan Majors has been making waves as Atticus Freeman in the new HBO series Lovecraft Country.

The series, which follows Freeman’s journey to find his missing father, comes just two months after Majors starred in Spike Lee’s critically acclaimed Vietnam War film Da 5 Bloods. Majors tells ABC Audio that there’s a clear connection between both projects.

“I shot Lovecraft Country, the pilot, and then I left and shot… Da 5 Bloods,” he says. “And when I was working on Lovecraft Country… my biggest scene partner was Courtney B. Vance.

From there, Majors says he had the pleasure of working with another group of skilled Black actors.

“And then from Courtney B. Vance, I jump into bed with Delroy Lindo, Isiah Whitlock, Clarke Peters and I’m directed by Spike Lee,” he says.

In addition to being surrounded by talent he admired, Majors notes that both projects also center on Black war veterans, who were hoping to find something that went missing. In their search, the vets go on an epic journey that leads to an unpredictable ending.

“Lovecraft Country tells the story of the Korean War veteran. And his journey moves through the Jim Crow South and what that is like,” Major explains.

“His experience is kind of surreal,” he continues. “His experience is similar to the experience that the Bloods have, but he’s in the different war, it’s a different time. But it’s all coming through… the same body.”

Looking at his latest project, Majors hopes that his new series will continue to “carry the mantle” of important narratives that need to be shared.

“There’s a story to be told… and we’re trying to tell it,” he adds.

Lovecraft Country, also starring Jurnee Smollett and Michael K. Williams, airs Sunday nights at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.

By Candice Williams

