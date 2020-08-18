2 polling places added for upcoming election in Smith County

TYLER — The Smith County elections office announced Tuesday, the addition of two new early voting locations. According to our news partner KETK, this is an attempt to help ease the traffic of voters in the lead-up to the presidential election. Elections Administrator Karen Nelson said that Workhub on South Broadway in Tyler and the Chapel Hill Fire Department will be used to allow for more social distancing for those who wish to cast their ballot ahead of November 3. With the presidential election, voter turnout is expected to be high. The two locations may not be used again for future elections. But, the two new polling places will be utilized for early voting, as well as election day.

Below are the locations of the other five standard early voting locations in Smith County:

Tyler

The HUB (305 E. Ferguson St.)

Heritage Building (1900 Bellwood Rd.)

Noonday Community Center

Lindale

Lindale Public Library (200 E. Hubbard Street)

Whitehouse

Whitehouse Municipal Court (311 E. Main Street)