Smith County to upgrade COVID-19 testing capabilities at UTHSCT with grant funding

TYLER — The Smith County Commissioners Court approved an interlocal agreement with The University of Texas Health Science Center at Tyler in regular session on Tuesday. The court voted to spend $650,564 of the County’s CARES Act funds for testing kits, facility renovations and upgraded equipment for the Public Health Laboratory of East Texas to expand its COVID-19 testing capabilities. This allocation is 12.18 percent of the $5.38 million that the County is eligible to receive from the Coronavirus Relief Fund of the CARES Act for for expenses. The federal deadline to spend allocated funds is December 30, 2020.

The enhancements will expand the lab’s COVID-19 testing capacity from 50 tests per day to 250 tests per day and tie the lab’s systems into those of UT Health Science Center at Tyler to reduce the chances of an interruption of service provided by the lab. Other items Smith County has purchased using the CRF funding include:

· 20 phones and 20 computers for NET Health via an interlocal agreement for NET Health to expand its local contact tracing efforts in conjunction with the dedication of no-cost office space in the Courthouse Annex Building;

· More than 40,000 disposable masks for use by employees and the public;

· 500 face shields for election workers to use in the November General Election;

· 20,000 “finger cots” for voters to use in the November General Election;

· 70 free-standing hand sanitizer stations for use at each election polling location and at various county facilities;

· More than 20,000 pairs of disposable gloves for use by county employees;

· 2 walk-through metal detectors for use in off-site jury selection;

· More than 50 laptops for use by employees to undertake county business remotely and ensure continuity of services to the public; and

· More than 500 COVID-19 tests for county employees.