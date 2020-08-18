Last of the ‘Summer $ix’ scholarships awarded in Kilgore

KILGORE — The Kilgore College Foundation has awarded the sixth “Summer $ix” scholarship to Cullen Ray. The graduate of Kilgore High School, Ray, is majoring in cosmetology/barbering. For the last six weeks, the “Summer $ix” registration campaign has given students who register for KC classes during the week a chance to win a $1,000 scholarship for the fall semester. The fall semester at KC begins Aug. 24. For more information on academic advising and registration, visit http://www.kilgore.edu/advising.