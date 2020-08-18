How to vote via absentee ballot in 2020 election on Nov. 3

mstahlphoto/iStockBy HALEY YAMADA, ABC News

(NEW YORK) — The 2020 presidential election on Tuesday, Nov. 3 is poised to be unlike any other with the country in the midst of a global pandemic. Due to COVID-19, states have been reviewing their election plans and some have expanded voting by mail as an option for those who are concerned about possible exposure.

Absentee voting entails sending a mail-in ballot before Election Day. There is no difference between absentee voting and “mail-in voting” or “by-mail voting.” People tend to use the three terms interchangeably to mean the same thing. An April 2020 Pew Research Center national survey found broad support for a mail-in voting option with 70% of Americans saying they favor allowing any voter to vote by mail if desired.

“Seventeen states require voters to provide an excuse for voting by absentee ballot. Twenty-eight states and the District of Columbia offer no-excuse absentee voting. Five states have elections that are held by mail-in ballot,” according to Vote.org.

But each state has different exceptions due to COVID-19, so be sure to check your state’s board of elections website for updated information on whether voting can be done by mail due to the novel coronavirus.

Before you can register to vote absentee, first make sure you’re registered to vote in your state. (See state-by-state voter registration deadlines here.)

Next, for those interested in voting by mail, check the full guide below for information on your state’s absentee ballot rules and the deadlines to apply for a mail-in ballot either in person or by mail.

Alabama

Deadline to apply:

In Person: Received five days before Election Day

By Mail: Received five days before Election Day

Online: N/A

Click here for more information on registering to vote in Alabama



Citizens must provide a reason for voting absentee.

COVID-19 Voting Guidelines: Any Alabama resident concerned about COVID-19 may apply for an absentee ballot for the upcoming municipal elections, according to guidance issued by the Alabama secretary of state.

Other Excuses: You will be absent from the county on Election Day. You are ill or have a physical disability that prevents a trip to the polling place. You are a registered Alabama voter who is temporarily living outside the county (such as a member of the armed forces, a voter employed outside of the United States, a college student, or a spouse or child of such a person). You are an appointed election officer or poll watcher at a polling place other than your regular polling place. You work a required shift — 10 hours or more — that coincides with polling hours. You are a caregiver for a family member who is confined to the home. You are incarcerated but otherwise eligible to vote.

Alaska

Deadline to apply:

In Person: Received 10 days before Election Day

By Mail: Received 10 days before Election Day

Online: N/A

Click here for more information on registering to vote in Alaska

Citizens do not need to provide a reason for voting absentee.

Arizona



Deadline to apply:

In Person: Received 11 days before Election Day

By Mail: Received 11 days before Election Day

Online: N/A

Click here for more information on registering to vote in Arizona



Citizens do not need to provide a reason for voting absentee.

Arkansas

Deadline to apply:

In Person: Received one day before Election Day

By Mail: Received seven days before Election Day

Online: N/A

Click here for more information on registering to vote in Arkansas

Citizens must provide a reason for voting absentee.

COVID-19 Voting Guidelines: All voters in Arkansas may vote by mail using an absentee ballot if they have health concerns due to COVID-19, according to a statement by the governor. Check your state’s website for latest guidance.



Other Excuses: You will be unavoidably absent from your polling site on Election Day. You will be unable to attend your polling site on Election Day due to illness or physical disability. You are a member of the U.S. armed forces, merchant marines or the spouse of a dependent family member. You are a U.S. citizen whose permanent residence is in Arkansas, but who is temporarily living outside the United States.

California

Deadline to apply:

In Person: On Election Day

By Mail: Received seven days before Election Day

Online: N/A

Click here for more information on registering to vote in California

Citizens do not need to provide a reason for voting absentee.

COVID-19 Voting Guidelines: For the Nov. 3 general election, every registered voter will receive a ballot in the mail by executive order.

Colorado

Deadline to apply:

In Person: N/A

By Mail: If you need to change where your ballot is mailed, submit address change at least eight days before Election Day

Online: N/A

Click here for more information on registering to vote in Colorado



Citizens vote by mail in all elections.

Connecticut

Deadline to apply:

In Person: N/A

By Mail: Received one day before Election Day, but we recommend applying at least seven days before Election Day

Online: N/A

Click here for more information on registering to vote in Connecticut



Citizens must provide a reason for voting absentee.



Excuses:

You will be absent from town during all the hours of voting

You have an illness that prevents you from voting in person

You have a physical disability that prevents you from voting in person

You are on active duty within the U.S. military

Your religious tenets forbid secular (non-religious) activity on Election Day

You are required to perform duties as a primary, referendum or election official at a polling place other than your own during all the hours of voting on Election Day



Delaware



Deadline to apply:

In Person: Received four days before Election Day

By Mail: Received four days before Election Day

Online: Received four days before Election Day



Citizens must provide a reason for voting absentee.

Excuses:

You are in the public service of the United States or the state of Delaware and are unable to come to the polls

Your business or occupation prevents you from coming to the polls, including if your occupation is the care of a family member who is at home due to illness, disability or injury

You are a student who is away at college or university

You are incarcerated but otherwise eligible to vote

You are on vacation

The tenets or teachings of your religion prevent you from coming to the polls

You are experiencing a temporary or permanent illness or physical disability

District of Columbia

Deadline to apply:

In Person: N/A

By Mail: Received seven days before Election Day

Online: Received seven days before Election Day



Citizens must provide a reason for voting absentee.

Florida

Deadline to apply:

In Person: Received 10 days before Election Day

By Mail: Received 10 days before Election Day

Online: Received 10 days before Election Day



Citizens do not need to provide a reason for voting absentee.

COVID-19 Voting Guidelines: As a reminder, voters may designate someone else to pick up their ballot for them. Refer to the Florida Department of Elections website for instructions on how to complete this process.

Georgia

Deadline to apply:

In Person: Received four days before Election Day

By Mail: Received four days before Election Day

Online: N/A

Click here for more information on registering to vote in Georgia

Citizens do not need to provide a reason for voting absentee.

Hawaii



Deadline to apply:

In Person: N/A

By Mail: If you need to change where your ballot is mailed, submit address change at least 7 days before Election Day

Online: N/A

Click here for more information on registering to vote in Hawaii



Citizens vote by mail in all elections.

COVID-19 Voting Guidelines: Starting with the primary election on Aug. 8: All properly registered voters will automatically receive a mail ballot packet approximately 18 days prior to the election.

Idaho

Deadline to apply:

In Person: Received 11 days before Election Day

By Mail: Received 11 days before Election Day

Online: Received 11 days before Election Day

Citizens do not need to provide a reason for voting absentee.

Illinois

Deadline to apply:

In Person: Received one day before Election Day

By Mail: Received five days before Election Day

Online: Received five days before Election Day

Citizens do not need to provide a reason for voting absentee.

Indiana

Deadline to apply:

In Person: Received 12 days before Election Day

By Mail: Received 12 days before Election Day

Online: Received 12 days before Election Day



Citizens must provide a reason for voting absentee.

Excuses:

You have a specific, reasonable expectation that you will be absent from the county on Election Day during the entire 12 hours that the polls are open (6 a.m. until 6 p.m.)

You have a disability

You are at least 65 years of age

You will have official election duties outside of your voting precinct

You are scheduled to work at your regular place of employment during the entire 12 hours that the polls are open

You will be confined due to illness or injury or you will be caring for an individual confined due to illness or injury during the entire 12 hours that the polls are open

You are prevented from voting because of a religious discipline or religious holiday during the entire 12 hours that the polls are open

You are a participant in the state’s address confidentiality program

You are a serious sex offender as defined in Indiana Code 35-42-4-14(a)

You are a member of the military or a public safety officer

You are prevented from voting due to the unavailability of transportation to the polls

You are eligible under the relevant provisions of state law to vote at your place of previous registration



Iowa

Deadline to apply:

In Person: Received one day before Election Day unless the polls open at noon; If the polls open at noon, you may cast an absentee ballot at the county auditor’s office from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Election Day

By Mail: Received 10 days before Election Day for the general election

Online: N/A

Click here for more information on registering to vote in Iowa

Citizens do not need to prove a reason for voting absentee.

Kansas

Deadline to apply:

In Person: Received seven days before Election Day

By Mail: Received seven days before Election Day

Online: N/A

Click here for more information on registering to vote in Kansas



Citizens do not need to provide a reason for voting absentee.

Kentucky



Deadline to apply:

In Person: Received seven days before Election Day

By Mail: Received seven days before Election Day

Online: N/A

Click here for more information on registering to vote in Kentucky

Citizens must provide a reason for voting absentee.

Excuses:

You are advanced in age, disabled or ill

You are military personnel or their dependent, or an overseas citizen

You are a student who temporarily resides outside the county

You are a voter who temporarily resides outside of Kentucky and who maintains eligibility to vote in Kentucky, such as a “snowbird”

You are incarcerated, but not yet convicted of a crime

You are employed outside of the county all hours the polling place is open

You are a program participant in the Department of State’s Address Confidentiality Program



You can vote by absentee ballot in-person in Kentucky if:

You will be out of the county on Election Day

You are advanced in age, disabled or ill

You are a military personnel, their dependent or an overseas citizen

You are a military personnel confined to base and learn of your confinement within seven days or less of an election

You are a student or resident who temporarily resides outside of the county

You are a voter or the spouse of a voter who has surgery scheduled that will require hospitalization on Election Day

You are a pregnant woman in third trimester

You are a precinct election officer appointed to serve in precinct other than his own, an alternate precinct election officer, County Board of Elections’ members or staff, deputy county clerk or State Board of Elections’ staff

Louisiana

Deadline to apply:

In Person: Received by 4:30 p.m., four days before Election Day

By Mail: Received by 4:30 p.m., four days before Election Day

Online: Received by 4:30 p.m., four days before Election Day



Citizens must provide a reason for voting absentee.

Excuses:

You are a student or teacher located and living outside of your parish of registration or the spouse/dependent thereof

You are 65 years of age or older

You are a minister, priest, rabbi or other member of the clergy assigned outside of your parish of registration, or the spouse/dependent thereof

You are or expect to be temporarily outside the territorial limits of the state or absent from your parish of registration during the early voting period and on Election Day

You moved your residence to another parish more than 100 miles from the parish seat of your former residence after the voter registration books closed (the books close 30 days prior to Election Day)

You are involuntarily confined in an institution for mental treatment outside your parish of registration and you are not interdicted and not judicially declared incompetent

You expect to be hospitalized on Election Day and did not have knowledge until after the time for early voting had expired; you were hospitalized during the time for early voting and you expect to be hospitalized on Election Day; or you were either hospitalized or restricted to bed by your physician during early voting and on Election Day

You work or expect to be offshore working and expect to be out of your precinct of registration both during the early voting period and on Election Day because of your employment or occupation

You are incarcerated in an institution inside or outside of your parish of registration and you are not serving time for a felony conviction

You are a program participant in the Department of State’s Address Confidentiality Program

You will be sequestered on the day of Election Day

You are the secretary of state, an employee of the secretary of state or an employee of the registrar of voters



Maine

Deadline to apply:

In Person: Received three business days before Election Day

By Mail: Received three business days before Election Day

Online: Received three business days before Election Day



Citizens do not need to provide a reason for voting absentee.

Maryland

Deadline to apply:

In Person: Received seven days before Election Day

By Mail: Received seven days before Election Day

Online: N/A

Click here for more information on registering to vote in Maryland



Citizens do not need to provide a reason for voting absentee.

Massachusetts

Deadline to apply:

In Person: Received by noon, one day before Election Day, but we recommend applying at least seven days before Election Day

By Mail: Received by noon, one day before Election Day, but we recommend applying at least seven days before Election Day

Online: N/A

Click here for more information on registering to vote in Massachusetts



Citizens must provide a reason for voting absentee.



In addition to absentee voting, Massachusetts has early voting by mail available with the following deadlines:

In Person: Received by noon, two business days before Election Day

By Mail: Received by noon, two business days before Election Day

Online: N/A

Click here for more information on registering to vote in Massachusetts

COVID-19 Voting Guidelines: A recent bill has clarified that voters taking precautions related to COVID-19 are qualified to vote by absentee ballot. Multiple special elections have been postponed: voters should check the Secretary of State’s COVID-19 page for details. Local elections may be postponed by towns: voters should check with their town clerk for details.

Michigan

Deadline to apply:

In Person: Received one day before Election Day

By Mail: Received four days before Election Day

Online: N/A

Click here for more information on registering to vote in Michigan

Citizens do not need to provide a reason for voting absentee.

Minnesota

Deadline to apply:

In Person: Received one day before Election Day

By Mail: Received one day before Election Day, but we recommend applying at least seven days before Election Day

Online: N/A

Click here for more information on registering to vote in Minnesota

Citizens do not need to provide a reason for voting absentee.

Mississippi

Deadline to apply:

In Person: No specific deadline. We recommend requesting your ballot at least seven days before Election Day

By Mail: No specific deadline. We recommend requesting your ballot at least seven days before Election Day

Online: N/A

Click here for more information on registering to vote in Mississippi



Citizens must provide a reason for voting absentee.

Excuses:

You will be away from your county on Election Day for any reason

You are a student, teacher or administrator at a school whose studies or employment there necessitates your absence from your county on Election Day; or you are the spouse or dependent thereof

You have a temporary or permanent physical disability that renders you unable to vote in person without substantial hardship

You are the parent, spouse or dependent of a person with a temporary or permanent physical disability who is hospitalized outside of their county of residence or more than 50 miles away, and you (the parent, spouse or dependent) will be with that person on Election Day

You are 65 years of age or older

You will be unable to vote in person because you are required to be at work on Election Day during the times at which the polls will be open

You are a member, spouse or dependent of the congressional delegation

You are a disabled war veteran (or spouse or dependent of such a person) in a hospital

You are a member (or spouse or dependent of such a person) of the Merchant Marine or American Red Cross

Missouri

Deadline to apply:

In Person: Received one day before Election Day

By Mail: Received 13 days before Election Day

Online: N/A

Click here for more information on registering to vote in Missouri



Citizens must provide a reason for voting absentee.

COVID-19 Voting Guidelines: For all 2020 elections, any registered Missouri voter can apply for a mail-in ballot and vote by mail. Note: Generally Missouri mail-in ballot voters will be required to submit a notarized statement with their ballot, however, in limited instances, including for voters who have contracted or are at-risk of contracting COVID-19 because of specific health concerns, a voter may cast a mail-in ballot without notarization. For mail-in ballot applications where the individual is a new resident, intrastate new resident or interstate former resident, the application must be signed in the presence of a notary.



Other Excuses:

You will be absent from your voting jurisdiction on Election Day

You are incapacitated or confined due to illness or physical disability, or primarily responsible for caring for a person who is incapacitated or confined due to illness or disability

You are restricted by religious belief or practice

You are employed as or by an Election Day authority at a location other than your polling place

You are incarcerated, but have retained all your voting qualifications

You are a program participant in the Department of State’s Address Confidentiality Program



Montana

Deadline to apply:

In Person: Received one day before Election Day

By Mail: Received by noon, one day before before Election Day, but we recommend applying at least seven days before Election Day

Online: N/A

Click here for more information on registering to vote in Montana



Citizens do not need to prove a reason for voting absentee.

Nebraska

Deadline to apply:

In Person: Received 11 days before Election Day

By Mail: Received 11 days before Election Day

Online: N/A

Click here for more information on registering to vote in Nebraska

Citizens do not need to provide a reason for voting absentee.

Nevada

Deadline to apply:

In Person: Received 14 days before Election Day

By Mail: Received 14 days before Election Day

Online: N/A

Click here for more information on registering to vote in Nevada



Citizens do not need to provide a reason for voting absentee.

New Hampshire

Deadline to apply:

In Person: No specific deadline

By Mail: No specific deadline. We recommend requesting your ballot at least seven days before Election Day.

Online: N/A

Click here for more information on registering to vote in New Hampshire

Citizens must provide a reason for voting absentee.

COVID-19 Voting Guidelines: For the 2020 primary and general elections, any New Hampshire voter can apply for an absentee ballot and vote by mail.

Other Excuses:

You will be absent on the day of any state election from the county, city or town in which you are registered to vote

You are unable appear in public on Election Day because of your observance of a religious commitment

You are unable to vote in person by reason of physical disability

You are unable to vote in person by reason of military service

You are unable to appear at any time during polling hours at your polling place because an employment obligation (including the care of children or infirm adults, with or without compensation) requires you to remain physically at work or to be in transit to or from work from the time the polls open until after the time the polls close



New Jersey

Deadline to apply:

In Person: Received by 3 p.m., the day before Election Day

By Mail: Received seven days before Election Day

Online: N/A

Click here for more information on registering to vote in New Jersey

Citizens do not need to provide a reason for voting absentee.

New Mexico

Deadline to apply:

In Person: Received five days before Election Day

By Mail: Received five days before Election Day

Online: Received five days before Election Day

Citizens do not need to provide a reason for voting absentee.

New York

Deadline to apply:

In Person: Received one day before Election Day

By Mail: Postmarked seven days before Election Day

Online: N/A

Click here for more information on registering to vote in New York

Citizens must provide a reason for voting absentee.

Excuses:

Absent from your county or, if a resident of New York City, absent from New York City, on Election Day

Unable to appear at the polls due to illness or physical disability or because you are the primary caregiver of one or more individuals who are ill or physically disabled

A resident or patient of a Veterans Health Administration Hospital

Detained in jail awaiting grand jury action or confined in prison after conviction for an offense other than a felony



North Carolina

Deadline to apply:

In Person: Received seven days before Election Day

By Mail: Received seven days before Election Day

Online: N/A

Click here for more information on registering to vote in North Carolina

Citizens do not need to provide a reason for voting absentee.

North Dakota

Deadline to apply:

In Person: No specific deadline

By Mail: No specific deadline, we recommend requesting your ballot at least seven days before Election Day

Online: No specific deadline

Citizens do not need to provide a reason for voting absentee.

Ohio

Deadline to apply:

In Person: Received by noon, three days before Election Day

By Mail: Received by noon, three days before Election Day

Online: N/A

Click here for more information on registering to vote in Ohio

Citizens do not need to provide a reason for voting absentee.

Oklahoma

Deadline to apply:

In Person: Received six days before Election Day

By Mail: Received six days before Election Day

Online: Received six days before Election Day.



Citizens do not need to provide a reason for voting absentee.

Oregon



Deadline to apply:

In Person: N/A

By Mail: If you need to change where your ballot is mailed, submit address change at least five days before Election Day

Online: N/A

Click here for more information on registering to vote in Oregon

Citizens vote by mail in all elections.

Pennsylvania

Deadline to apply:

In Person: Received seven days before Election Day

By Mail: Received seven days before Election Day

Online: N/A

Click here for more information on registering to vote in Pennsylvania

Citizens do not need to provide a reason for voting absentee.

Rhode Island

Deadline to apply:

In Person: Received by 4 p.m., 21 days before Election Day

By Mail: Received by 4 p.m., 21 days before Election Day

Online: N/A

Click here for more information on registering to vote in Rhode Island

Citizens do not need to provide a reason for voting absentee.

South Carolina

Deadline to apply:

In Person: Received four days before Election Day

By Mail: Received four days before Election Day

Online: N/A

Click here for more information on registering to vote in South Carolina



Citizens must provide a reason for voting absentee.

Excuses:

You may vote by absentee ballot in South Carolina if you will be away from the county of your residence on Election Day and one of the following:

You are a student away at college (or a spouse or dependent residing with the student)

You are serving with the American Red Cross or with the United Service Organization and are attached to and serving with the armed forces (or a spouse or dependent residing with such a person)

You are a government employee (or a spouse or dependent residing with such a person)

You are on vacation

You live overseas

You may vote by absentee ballot in South Carolina whether or not you will be away from the county of your residence if:

You are physically disabled

Your job prevents you from voting

You are a certified poll watcher, poll manager or county election official and you will be working on Election Day

You are attending to sick or physically disabled persons

You have been admitted to the hospital as an emergency patient on day of election or at least four days prior to Election Day

There has been a death or funeral in your family within three days before Election Day

You are on jury duty in state or federal court on Election Day

You are 65 or older

You are confined to a jail or pre-trial facility pending disposition of arrest or trial

You are a member of the armed forces or Merchant Marines (or a spouse or dependent residing with such a person)

South Dakota

Deadline to apply:

In Person: One day before Election Day, but we recommend applying at least seven days before Election Day

By Mail: Received one day before Election Day, but we recommend applying at least seven days before Election Day

Online: N/A

Click here for more information on registering to vote in South Dakota



Citizens do not need to provide a reason for voting absentee.

Tennessee

Deadline to apply:

In Person: Received seven days before Election Day

By Mail: Received seven days before Election Day

Online: N/A

Click here for more information on registering to vote in Tennessee



Citizens must provide a reason for voting absentee.

COVID-19 Voting Guidelines: If a registered Tennessee voter does not wish to vote in-person due to COVID-19, the voter can apply for an absentee ballot by mail and vote by mail.



Other Excuses:

You will be outside the county of registration during the early voting period and all day on Election Day

You or your spouse are enrolled as a full-time student in an accredited college or university but outside the county of registration

You will be unable to vote in person due to service as a juror for a federal or state court

You are 60 years of age or older

You have a physical disability and an inaccessible polling place

You are hospitalized, ill or physically disabled and because of such condition, cannot vote in person

You are the caretaker of a person who is hospitalized, ill, or disabled

You are a candidate for office in the election

You serve as an Election Day official or as a member or employee of Election Day commission

You will be observing a religious holiday which prevents you from voting in person during the early voting period and on Election Day

You or your spouse possess a valid commercial drivers license or Transportation Worker Identification Credential and you certify that you will be working outside the state or county of registration during the early voting period and all day on Election Day

You are a member of the military or an overseas citizen

a licensed physician has filed a statement with the county election commission stating that, in the physician’s judgment, you are medically unable to vote in person. The statement must be filed not less than five days before Election Day and signed under the penalty of perjury

You reside in a licensed facility providing relatively permanent domiciliary care, other than a penal institution, outside the voter’s county of residence

If you are one of the last two, you can apply to be a permanent absentee voter

Texas

Deadline to apply:

In Person: Received 11 days before Election Day

By Mail: Received 11 days before Election Day

Online: N/A

Click here for more information on registering to vote in Texas



Citizens must provide a reason for voting absentee.

COVID-19 Voting Guidelines: Early voting for the general election has been extended. It will begin on Oct. 13 and run through Oct. 30.

Excuses:

You are 65 years or older

You are disabled

You will be out of the county on Election Day and during the period for early voting by personal appearance You are confined in jail, but otherwise eligible, or certified for participation in the address confidentiality program

Utah

Deadline to apply:

In Person: N/A

By Mail: If you need to change where your ballot is mailed, submit address change at least seven days before Election Day

Online: N/A

Click here for more information on registering to vote in Utah



Citizens vote by mail in all elections.

Vermont

Deadline to apply:

In Person: Received one day before Election Day

By Mail: Received one day before Election Day, but we recommend applying at least seven days before Election Day

Online: Received one day before Election Day



Citizens do not need to provide a reason for voting absentee.

Virginia

Deadline to apply:

In Person: Received seven days before Election Day

By Mail: Received seven days before Election Day

Online: Received seven days before Election Day



Citizens do not need to provide a reason for voting absentee.

Washington

Deadline to apply:

In Person: N/A

By Mail: No specific deadline, but we recommend applying at least seven days before Election Day

Online: N/A

Click here for more information on registering to vote in Washington



Citizens vote by mail in all elections.

West Virginia

Deadline to apply:

In Person: Received six days before Election Day

By Mail: Received six days before Election Day

Online: N/A

Click here for more information on registering to vote in West Virginia



Citizens must provide a reason for voting absentee.

COVID-19 Voting Guidelines: All West Virginia voters will be able to cite concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic as reason to request an absentee ballot for the November general election, according to Secretary of State Mac Warner.

Other Excuses:

All registered West Virginia voters may vote by absentee ballot in person during the period of early voting. You may vote by absentee ballot by mail in West Virginia if:

You will be absent from the county during both the early voting period and Election Day because of personal or business travel or attendance at a college, university or other place of education or training

employment that makes voting in person impossible because of the hours worked and distance from the county seat

You are confined to a specific location and prevented from voting in person due to an illness, injury, other medical reason, physical disability or advanced age

You are incarcerated or detained in jail or a home on Election Day, but not under conviction of any felony, of treason or of bribery (including any period of probation or parole)

You are a participant in the Address Confidentiality Program (ACP) with the Office of the Secretary of State

The county absentee voting office and your polling place are inaccessible to you due to your physical disability

Wisconsin

Deadline to apply:

In Person: Received five days before Election Day

By Mail: Received five days before Election Day

Online: Received five days before Election Day



Citizens do not need to provide a reason for voting absentee.

Wyoming

Deadline to apply:

In Person: Received one day before Election Day

By Mail: Received one day before Election Day, but we recommend applying at least seven days before Election Day

Online: N/A

Click here for more information on registering to vote in Wyoming



Citizens do not need to provide a reason for voting absentee.



