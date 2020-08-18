Hot car demonstration to be held at CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Health System

LONGVIEW — CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Emergency Center on Hawkins Parkway in Longview will be the site for a hot car demonstration on Wednesday at 1 p.m. Organizers say it on takes a matter of minutes for a car left in the summer heat to become dangerously hot inside. The heat index is expected to be more than 100 degrees. A doll and a thermometer are part of the presentation. ‘Look before You Leave’ is geared towards not only educating the public about the dangers of leaving children in a hot car, but also how to prevent tragedy. Texas often leads the nation in hot car deaths among children.

Kids and Cars: How to Prevent Tragedy

· Never leave your car keys where children can get them.

· Keep car doors and trunks locked at all times, even in the garage or driveway.

· Teach children not to play in or around cars.

· Never leave your child unattended in a car, even if the windows are down and a wind shield shade is in

place, not even just to run a quick errand.

· Make sure all children leave the vehicle when you reach your destination.

· Don’t overlook sleeping infants!

· Make sure that the seat belt and seat surface are not too hot before buckling up your child.

Health officials will be on hand Wednesday with expert advice to keep you and your family safe.