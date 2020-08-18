Free summer lecture series continues this week

LONGVIEW — The Gregg County Historical Museum’s free summer lecture series will feature Clent Holmes this Thursday. Holmes will present the “1919 Longview Remembrance Project”at 2:30 p.m. at the Ann Lacy Crain Exhibit Center. This project is an effort to reshape the narrative around how a significant historic event is remembered in Longview, which is often referred to as the 1919 Race Riots. Holmes is hoping to bring honor and peace to the forgotten by installing a historical marker to remember a troubling aspect of Longview’s past and creating a documentary that chronicles these efforts and highlights oral histories from Longview’s citizens.