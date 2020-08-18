Kilgore police learn identity of man suspected in car theft

KILGORE — Kilgore police now know the identify a man wanted in a theft over the weekend. Police were asking the community for help in learning who the individual is, and they have come through. According to the departments facebook page, the man has been identified. The man, who’s identity has not been released at this point, is suspected of stealing a car from Zippy J’s gas station this past Saturday. Police are reminding residents not to leave your vehicle running, and unlocked when entering a store.