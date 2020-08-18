Starbucks releases two new bright green kiwi starfruit drinks

StarbucksBy KELLY MCCARTHY, ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Summer may be coming to a close, but Starbucks has added two new tropical-flavored drinks for a taste of the season all year long.

The Kiwi Starfruit Starbucks Refreshers Beverage and the Star Drink will rollout at stores across the U.S. on Tuesday after a successful launch in Canada earlier this summer, Starbucks announced Tuesday.

Here’s what you need to know about the new drinks:

The refresher option combines starfruit flavored juice with real kiwi that gets hand-shaken and poured over ice.

A grande, or 16-ounce option, has less than 100 calories and will be on the menu alongside the coffee chain’s Strawberry Açaí, Very Berry Hibiscus and Mango Dragonfruit flavors.

The star drink is a rich, dairy-free spin on the same beverage with the addition of coconut milk.

For under 200 calories per 16-ounce grande drink, the beverage joins viral fan favorites like the Pink Drink, Violet Drink and Dragon Drink.

Customers can order ahead for quick pickup and contactless payment via the Starbucks App or opt for the order to come straight to the comfort of their home with Starbucks Delivers.

