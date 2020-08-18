Police identify armed man shot by officers at Texas store

WESLACO (AP) – Authorities have identified a man who officers fatally shot after he entered a South Texas store armed with a semi-automatic rifle and later shot a pistol at police. Weslaco police say 27-year-old Marco Antonio Sigala Jr. exchanged gunfire with officers and was killed Monday at a Walmart Supercenter. Police in the city about 60 miles northwest of Brownsville have said he argued with a customer before being confronted by officers. But Officer Eric Hernandez says little more is known about why the man entered the store dressed in black and carrying two guns.