Coronavirus update

TYLER — The latest numbers out of Gregg County on Monday, shows 1,784 people testing positive for the coronavirus. 746 have recovered, with 33 deaths associated with COVID-19. The report also notes 7,151 have been tested and 5,090 returned a negative result for the virus. 277 tests are still pending results. In Smith County as of Friday, NET Health reports 1,936 active cases, out of 2,750 total positive cases. There are 783 cases of recovery, and 31 deaths associated with the coronavirus. Total tests given and negative results were not provided.