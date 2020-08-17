Produce distribution rescheduled for this Wednesday

TYLER — A free drive-thru distribution, originally scheduled for Friday, has been rescheduled to Wednesday, from 1-3 pm. Organizers said the give-a-way will take place at the East Texas State Fairgrounds, in front of Harvey Hall. Attendees will receive free produce and fresh items, pending availability, on a first-come, first-serve basis. There are no eligibility requirements or paperwork needed to receive the items. Attendees will need to enter off Front St., follow traffic control guidance and stay in their car. Multiple households can ride together. To pick up produce for someone else, a hand-written note is required from that person with their name, address, permission for you to pick up for them and their signature.

The events are scheduled for the 1st and 3rd Fridays of each month from 8-10 a.m., pending scheduling conflicts. The current dates are as follows:

· Wednesday, August 19th – 1:00pm to 3:00pm – East Texas State Fairgrounds (2112 W. Front St.)

· Friday, September 4th – 8:00am to 10:00am – East Texas State Fairgrounds (2112 W. Front St.)

· Friday, October 2nd – 8:00am to 10:00am – East Texas State Fairgrounds (2112 W. Front St.)

· Friday, October 16th – 8:00am to 10:00am – East Texas State Fairgrounds (2112 W. Front St.)

· Friday, November 6th – 8:00am to 10:00am – East Texas State Fairgrounds (2112 W. Front St.)

· Friday, November 20th – 8:00am to 10:00am – East Texas State Fairgrounds (2112 W. Front St.)

· Friday, December 4th – 8:00am to 10:00am – East Texas State Fairgrounds (2112 W. Front St.)

· Friday, December 18th – 8:00am to 10:00am – East Texas State Fairgrounds (2112 W. Front St.)