5 killed an Sunday crash

CENTER — A 15-year-old Tenaha girl was one of 5 people killed in a wreck Sunday evening. DPS officials, says preliminary reports indicate 30-year-old Michael Masterson, of Center, was driving, when his car crossed over the center line, and struck head-on into a vehicle driven by Mackenzie Parks, from Tenaha. Parks was taken to LSU Medical Center, where she later died. There were two other passengers in her car. 61-year-old Sandra Parks was pronounced dead at the scene. Another 15-year-old Mason Parks was taken to LSU Medical Center for treatment.

Masterson was also taken to LSU Medical Center, in Shreveport. Three children traveling with Masterson were pronounced dead at the scene, including:

10-year-old Tori Hogan

4-year-old Ella Masterson

2-year-old Mason Masterson

The crash remains under investigation.