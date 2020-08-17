Newborn from Smith County found safe

SMITH COUNTY — A newborn reported missing last week by Child Protective Services has been found safe. According to our news partner KETK, the one-month-old is reported in good health and doing fine. Shari Pulliam, a CPS spokeswoman, said that the baby boy was found late Saturday night. Details about him being found are still coming in. When DPS attempted to remove the child, Chelsea Baker, the child’s mother, ran with him. It is unclear at this time if Chelsea or Kenny Baker will face criminal charges.