Fatal accident in Cherokee County

Fatal accident in Cherokee CountyPosted/updated on: August 17, 2020 at 11:16 am
TYLER – D.P.S. reported a fatal accident Monday, that took place over the weekend in Cherokee County. According to a news release, the accident killed Xavier Roshead Oliver, 21, of Palestine. The investigators preliminary report indicates that Oliver’s vehicle veered off the roadway and into the west ditch where it struck a tree. Oliver was pronounced dead at the scene. Initial reports show he was not wearing a seat belt. The crash remains under investigation.