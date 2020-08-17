nicoolay/iStock By MEGAN STONE, ABC News (NEW YORK) -- Ireland Baldwin is grateful to be alive as she reflects on a major health milestone. Six years ago, she officially overcame a series of severe eating disorders. Baldwin, the daughter of Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger, opened up Saturday about the exciting news she received "from my old program yesterday," which marked her sixth anniversary since beating her eating disorders. Understandably, she was all smiles as she celebrated the major milestone. "Today marks six years that I have been free of anorexia and bulimia and all of my other food compulsion and eating disorders that I have struggled through for many years," the 24-year-old happily disclosed in a video. "And today marks six years. So, you can do it." Baldwin concluded the announcement by blowing a sweet kiss at the camera. If you are struggling with an eating disorder, or worried about a friend or loved one, call or text the National Eating Disorders Association at 1-800-931-2237 for confidential emotional support. Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Ireland Baldwin celebrates her 6th anniversary of beating anorexia and bulimia

Posted/updated on: August 17, 2020 at 10:23 am

