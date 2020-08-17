Someone tried to fight Patrick Schwarzenegger because he was wearing mask

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Lewis Howes(LOS ANGELES) — Rule of thumb, pick on somebody your own size and not the son of a former global bodybuilding champion. The person in question is Patrick Schwarzengger, son of seven-time Mr. Olympia title winner and part-time Terminator Arnold Schwarzenegger.

The 26-year-old claimed on Sunday that someone tried to fight him for an extremely inane reason. Someone was upset at him for wearing a mask in public.

“A man just tried to come and fight me because I was wearing a mask,” the younger Schwarzenegger recounted on Twitter. He added that the unnamed aggressor told him, “I’mma slap you across your face for that mask.”

Of course, the Midnight Sun actor shrugged it off, adding, “I was like huh…..”

Despite fans pressing Schwarzenegger for more details, the actor refused to elaborate on the situation.

However, he now joins the ever-growing list of celebrities, such as Tom Hanks, Jennifer Lopez, Bryan Cranston and Jennifer Aniston, that are urging fans to wear masks in public to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

For those wondering about who would have won if a fight had broken out, let it be known that Arnold Schwarzenegger himself confirmed that he can’t compete with his son, writing in a 2015 birthday tweet, “Happy birthday @PSchwarzenegger. I never thought I’d have a son who was stronger and smarter than me.”

By Megan Stone

