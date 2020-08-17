Hostage situation after Texas officers shot ends peacefully

CEDAR PARK (AP) — A man who was at the center of a hostage situation at a home near Austin, Texas, after three police officers were shot has surrendered to police. The Cedar Park Police Department says the man exited the home peacefully with his mother about 9 a.m. Monday. Earlier in the morning, police said the man released his sister, brother and a family pet from the home. His name wasn’t immediately released. On Sunday afternoon, three police officers were shot at the home, but all are expected to recover. The man’s mother initially called police after he kicked in the door to the home.