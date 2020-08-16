Petition circulating to change Confederate Ave. in Tyler

Petition circulating to change Confederate Ave. in TylerPosted/updated on: August 16, 2020 at 5:45 pm
TYLER — A group of residents who successfully fought to change the name of Robert E Lee and John Tyler High School, are now trying to change the name of Confederate Avenue. According to our news partner KETK, the group spent the weekend going door to door getting signatures from residents. The city says the group must obtain a signature from each household and business on the street. If that occurs, then the matter will go before the city council for a vote.