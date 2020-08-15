Longview Dr. arrested on charges of sexual abuse of a child

LONGVIEW — A Longview physician who had his license suspended earlier this week was arrested on Friday on allegations of sexual abuse with three of his male patients. According to our news partner KETK, all three of the clients were under the age of 17. Dr. Matt E. Hipke, 58, was charged with two counts of sexual abuse of a child under the age of 14. Jail records indicate each count carries a bond of $500,000. Hipke’s license was invalidated on Monday, after the Texas Medical Board ordered a temporary suspension of medical license, “after determining his continuation in the practice of medicine poses a continuing threat to public welfare.”

Hipke is an internal medicine specialist whose practice area is adolescent medicine. His website says he is part of The Adolescent Care Team in Longview. According to the suspension order, the board received a complaint in June, referred from another state agency, that two patients had made an outcry accusing Hipke of “inappropriately touching them during physical examinations conducted in his office.” During the ensuing investigation, the board learned of a prior allegation from a third patient of sexual assault from 2018. Board staff opened an investigation into the allegations and made contact with the guardians of the two minors, identified only as Patient 1 and Patient 2, for further information. Neither child provided specific details to their parents or guardians regarding the scope or extent of the alleged inappropriate touching, the order says.