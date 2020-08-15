Police: Man arrested after 3-county stolen ambulance chase

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — State police say a man is in custody after leading troopers on a chase through three Ohio counties in a stolen ambulance. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says an ambulance reported stolen from Mercy Health St. Vincent’s Medical Center in Toledo was spotted parked on Route 24 in Lucas County at about 3 a.m. Saturday. The vehicle fled west into Henry County and then into Defiance County, where it was stopped. Police say the driver, a Texas man, will face charges of fleeing and eluding and receiving stolen property as well as additional charges from St. Vincent Medical Center police.