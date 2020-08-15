Dallas police plan changes after examining protest response

DALLAS (AP) — A report released by Dallas police on their response to protests that followed the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis outlines changes the department plans to make, including who can authorize the use of tear gas. Dallas police late Friday released the report detailing the first four nights of protests that began May 29 following the death days earlier of Floyd. His death sparked protests around the globe against racial injustice and police brutality. The report found that Dallas police leaders struggled with operational plans, communication and keeping a unified command structure amid the downtown protests.