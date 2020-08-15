Texas testing drops as schools reopen, prepare for football

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The number of coronavirus tests being done each day in Texas has dropped by the thousands in August, mirroring nationwide trends. Earlier in the pandemic, Texas leaders had grappled with coronavirus testing shortages for much of the pandemic. But now they are now facing the opposite problem: not enough takers. The drop comes even as hundreds of deaths are being reported each day and just as students are returning to class and football teams charge ahead with plans to play. The trend worries health experts who fear that the state is flying blind into fall unless enough testing is done to keep the virus in check.