Two new traffic boxes showcase local art

TYLER — The City of Tyler Beauty and the Box program is a beautification program that began in 2016 taking traffic boxes and turning them into works of art by local artists. What started as a pilot program of ten boxes Downtown has grown to 60 vinyl-wrapped traffic cabinets across the City of Tyler. The following traffic signal boxes have recently been sponsored and wrapped: Grande Boulevard and Paluxy Drive: Sponsored by Ogle Constructions. Artwork by Dace Kidd. West Cumberland Road and Blue Mountain Boulevard: Sponsored by Create with Christie. Artwork by Christie Daugherty. You can also view more information on the website at http://www.KeepTylerBeautiful.com.