Champions for Children Executive Director Jackie Cannon to Retire this Fall

TYLER — The Champions for Children board of directors has announced the upcoming retirement of the organization’s executive director, Jackie Cannon. Cannon, after 7 years at the helm, will retire later this fall. “I’d like to thank the board for the honor of serving as executive director of this well-respected and important agency,” Mrs. Cannon said. “Because of wonderful colleagues, brilliant board members, dedicated clients, and substantial success, my time with Champions is among the greatest endeavors of my entire life.” Champions for Children is a Tyler-based organization that works to train daycare teachers, caregivers and parents, and provides specialized services for children with challenging behaviors. Under her leadership, the past few years have seen the organization add several programs and services including counseling for children, play therapy, social skills, autism education, additional resources and fundraising events throughout the year.

“Champions is privileged to serve more clients now than ever before,” Mrs. Cannon added. “But more important than numbers is the integrity and dedication that are synonymous with the name and reputation of Champions for Children.” “Jackie is passionate about children and quality education,” said Karen Crawford, president of the Champions board. “I feel certain that I speak for the entire board of directors when I say that we have very mixed emotions about her decision to retire. She leaves behind an amazing legacy at Champions for Children. …Jackie has dedicated her life to children, and she will be greatly missed by all of us at Champions.

Jackie and Bruce Cannon moved to Tyler over 40 years ago. She spent 24 years with the Tyler Independent School District as a teacher, instructional specialist and assistant principal. Cannon has been active in the community through Chamber of Commerce committees, Tyler Area Partners 4 Education, the United Way, Association of Fundraising Professionals, Tyler Rotary Club, Tyler Executive Women’s Network, Nurse-Family Partnership CAB, Catalyst 100, Leadership Tyler Class 31, Behavioral Health Leadership Team, and Flint Baptist Church. She was recently named to the Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce board of directors.

Cannon’s family includes her husband, two sons, daughter-in-law, and five grandchildren. She plans to spend more time with them while continuing her involvement in various community and volunteer roles.