NET Health notes distinctions in testing

TYLER — North East Texas Health shared information regarding COVID-19 testing on Friday evening. Positive antigen tests are categorized as a “Probable Case” of COVID-19 until the individual has been administered a Polymerase Chain Reaction Test (PCR Test). If a person’s PCR laboratory result is positive, the person is then categorized as a “Confirmed Case” of COVID-19. All COVID-19 statistics, whether “Confirmed” or “Probable”, within our 7-county region are the total number of unduplicated persons with a laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 test result.

“PCR testing and antigen testing can be given to an individual, as samples for both tests can be taken by using either an oral saliva test or through a nasal swab test,” says George Roberts, NET Health CEO. “Analysis of samples using antigen testing is less sensitive, meaning that a negative antigen test does not always imply that the individual does not have active COVID-19 infection.”

“Persons who have a positive antigen test and then receives a positive PCR test will only be counted once within NET Health’s daily statistical updates,” continues Mr. Roberts, “yet the list of cities, ages, and gender will only detail the statistics of Confirmed COVID-19 cases.”

As of Friday, there have been a total of 2,750 Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 and 337 Probable Cases of COVID-19 in Smith County. NET Health has also received confirmation of one new COVID-related deaths in Smith County, a 75-year-old male resident of Tyler who died this past Monday.

“Our condolences are extended to the families of the 35 Smith County residents who have died from COVID-19,” says Roberts. The breakdown of Confirmed and Probable statistics within the categories of new cases, active cases, recovered cases, and deaths are available within the top section of each County’s COVID-19 dashboards developed by NET Health.

Statistics within NET Health’s region of Disease Surveillance (the counties of Smith, Gregg, Wood, Rains, Van Zandt, Henderson, and Anderson) are available from the ‘Confirmed COVID-19 Cases’ link within the ‘News & Updates’ section of NETHealthCOVID19.org.