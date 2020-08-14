Bee Observatory in the works for Tyler Rose Garden

TYLER — Keep Tyler Beautiful’s Bee City Committee has announced the construction of a Bee Observatory is underway at the Tyler Rose Garden. Belen Casillas told KTBB on Friday, “The City of Tyler is one of the four Texas Bee City USA, under the Keep Tyler Beautiful program with a mission to raise awareness in our community on the importance of all pollinator species, including bees. One of the ways we are going to do that is is by developing and implementing a program to create pollinator friendly habitats on public property. This includes our Bee Observatory that’s currently under construction in phase 1.”

Richard Counts shared why education about the honey bee is so important, “Everything you eat essentially, is the result of a honey bee. Their number one thing is they promote and avail us to food stocks that we would not have without the honey bee.” Keep Tyler Beautiful has partnered with the Boys Scouts of America and the East Texas Beekeepers Association for the project. The construction and installation of the bees will be completed by April 2021. Phase one of the project includes the structure’s platform, wall and roof. Phase two and three will include the building and installation of the beehive, a structure intended to house a colony.

The Bee Observatory project is part of The City of Tyler’s mission to develop and implement pollinator-friendly habitats as a Bee City USA. The City of Tyler is one of four cities in Texas to be a Bee City USA, under the Keep Tyler Beautiful program. For more information, http://www.KeepTylerBeautiful.com.