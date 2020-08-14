National Night Out event cancelled in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE — The Jacksonville Police Department announced Friday, they will not hold their National Night Out, due to the coronavirus. The annual event was scheduled for October 6. Organizers say they had planned to have more than a thousand people on-site, they are planning to make the 2021 event “the best National Night Out event ever held in Jacksonville.” According to our news partner KETK, Jacksonville has the most cases in Cherokee County. As of Friday morning, the county has had 1,217 cases since the pandemic started with 556 being in Jacksonville. However, more than 1,000 people have recovered from the virus in Cherokee County. Of the 202 current active cases, 80 are currently hospitalized.