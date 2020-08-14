Van Zandt County needing assistance in identifying man suspected of assault

VAN ZANDT COUNTY — The Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of assault. The altercation took place Scott’s Grocery in Myrtle Springs. If you have information regarding the identity or whereabouts of the pictured individual you are asked to contact the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office at 903-567-4133. Sheriff Corbett would like to thank the Texas Department of Public Safety’s Criminal Investigation Division for their continued assistance regarding this investigation.