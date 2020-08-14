Amy Schumer says she “can’t be pregnant ever again”

NBC(NEW YORK) — Amy Schumer is getting candid about her future baby plans.

The 39-year-old comedian and her chef husband Chris Fischer currently have one son together, 15-month-old Gene David, who they conceived through in vitro fertilization, however, when it comes to expanding their family, the couple doesn’t plan on taking the same route.

“We did IVF and IVF was really tough on me,” she says during the upcoming episode of Sunday Today with Willie Giest, according to People. “I don’t think I could ever do IVF again.”

Despite the rough time with IVF, Schumer revealed that they’ve explored other options but aren’t necessarily ready to pull the trigger on them.

“I decided that I can’t be pregnant ever again,” she shared. “We thought about a surrogate. but I think we’re going to hold off for right now.”

In the meantime, the I Feel Pretty star is enjoying being a mother and spending time with her son.

“Life is so much more beautiful,” she said of motherhood. “He’s the best thing in my life.”

By Danielle Long

