Outlaws Longview Bar denied certification to reopen

LONGVIEW — Today restaurants, retailers, salons, and gyms are opened, but bars remain closed. Texas Governor Greg Abbott ordered their clousure, for a second time, in May. Melissa Lynn Kelly who owns Outlaws Longview Bar, told our news partner KETK, bar owners feel singled out. “I don’t think Covid-19 just attracts itself to places that sell more than 51% alcohol, I have to pay my bills so that means I have to open.” Bar owners first need a food and beverage certificate from the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission to start selling food. The TABC already has more than 600 applications from Texas bar owners including one from Kelly.

However, her application was denied this week. Governor Abbott on Thursday backed his decision to keep bars closed. “After you’ve had several drinks some people become fairly intoxicated and less likely to use the discipline needed to stop the spread of the coronavirus.” Kelly has filed a lawsuit against the TABC and Governor Abbott.