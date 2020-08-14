CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Tyler Nationally Recognized as a Best Maternity Care Hospital by Newsweek

TYLER — CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler was named to Newsweek’s 2020 list of Best Maternity Care Hospitals on Friday. The mark recognizes facilities that have excelled in providing care to mothers, newborns and their families, as verified by the 2019 Leapfrog Hospital Survey. Best Maternity Care Hospitals is part of Newsweek’s Best Health Care series, from data collected by The Leapfrog Group. Hospitals named as a Best Maternity Care Hospital have fully met standards for maternity care on evidence-based, nationally standardized metrics.

This includes lower rates of early elective delivery, NTSV C-section, and episiotomy, as well as compliance with process measures including newborn bilirubin screening prior to discharge and blood clot prevention techniques for mothers delivering via C-section. CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Tyler was one of fewer than 250 to receive the prestigious accolade. The full list of recipients appeared in the July 24 edition of Newsweek, available online and at newsstands nationwide.